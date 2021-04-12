Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Harry’s Prince Philip tribute bashed for ‘ignoring’ palace rule

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been bashed by sources close to the royal family for ‘ignoring’ a royal rule when issuing a tribute to Prince Philip after his passing.

The news was brought forward by a source close to The Daily Telegraph and they were quoted saying, “There’s a natural order here and they just ignored it by putting their own statement out, without telling anyone, before the Prince of Wales had even issued a response. Quite a few people read it and thought: 'Is that all they’ve got to say?'”

For those unversed with the tribute, Meghan and Harry blackened their Archewell website in tribute for their grandfather and wrote, “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed."

 


