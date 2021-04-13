Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
Shraddha Kapoor thanks fans as she reaches 60 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has extended gratitude to her fans as she reached 60 million followers on Instagram recently.

The Baaghi took to photo-video sharing platform to celebrate the milestone with a sweet photo from Maldives.

She wrote “Abundant Love!!! #60M”.

“Overwhelmed and overflowing with gratitude. Thank you all so, so much for your precious and unlimited love,” Shraddha said and added “My fan clubs, sweetest babudies, you guys are the best!!!”

She went on to say “Over the days I’ve been going through your amazing edits. Thanks to each one of you for making such a beautiful effort.”

“Unlimited love right back, stay safe and please take care of yourselves.” 

