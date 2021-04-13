Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
Prince Harry 'worried' about leaving pregnant Meghan alone for Philip's funeral

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Prince Harry speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her alone

Prince Harry is concerned about leaving his wife Meghan Markle, who is expecting their second child, alone in the US after flying to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in UK on Monday and is currently quarantining at Frogmore Cottage. 

According to an insider cited by Us Weekly, “He’s already really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in."

“He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy," the source added.

Meghan, who is expecting a girl this time, is not accompanying Harry in the UK after doctors advised her against travelling. 

The Duchess had undergone a miscarriage last year in July and is staying back for health concerns.

