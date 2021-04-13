Aamir Khan opens up on working with Kareena Kapoor amid COVID-19 outbreak

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor are all set to star in the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' film 'Forrest Gump'

Aamir Khan came forth revealing his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor in upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

The movie, which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' hit film Forrest Gump, has been shot amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Aamir is himself down with the virus, he was seen articulating his feelings on working amid lockdown, in a new video.

"While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction," Aamir said.

Talking about the film, the actor said, “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It’s a wonderful film so I really like it."

He added, "Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film."