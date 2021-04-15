Can't connect right now! retry
Hilaria Baldwin pens heartfelt note for 'rainbow' twins

Hilaria Baldwin pens heartfelt note for 'rainbow' twins

American star Hilaria Baldwin recently took to social media and spoke at length about missing the unborn daughter she miscarried at 16 weeks, ahead of her twins.

For those unaware, Baldwin suffered her miscarriage back in November of 2019, and got candid about the grief stricken bond she shares with her daughters over on Instagram Stories.

There she was quoted saying, "There is not a day that goes by where I do not miss their older sister, who we lost at 16 weeks. There is also not a day that goes by where I don't thank my lucky stars that I have Eduardo Pau and Maria Lucia.”

“The fact that both of those feelings can exist inside of me, simultaneously and so intensely in their polarity, blows my mind." especially because "Life has so many more layers and nuances than I could have ever dreamed."


