Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William’s rift is ‘beyond repair’: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William spill the beans on the damage Meghan Markle’s ‘unforgivable’ attack had on Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Amanda Platell, and in her piece for the Daily Mail she claimed, "Yet break that bond has.”

“It has been shattered by Harry's swift and unexpected departure from his royal duties to live in the US, and by the incendiary interview he and his wife gave to Oprah Winfrey in California as 'Grandpa' lay gravely ill in hospital."

The expert also addressed her hopes for a possible reconciliation at Prince Philip’s funeral, in case forgiveness is on the cards.

The rest of her piece for the publication read, "There are those who feel William should even find it in himself to forgive Harry, to move on, to forget all the wild, unfounded accusations levelled at him, his wife and the rest of the Royal Family.”

"Yet if I were William – who, let's not forget will one day become the Supreme Governor of the Church of England – I would have to ask myself: Can I really find it in myself to forgive Harry's betrayal? Are some wounds just too deep?"

In her concluding statement Ms. Platell made it clear, "Harry knew he would be badly letting down his brother William – also father to a young family – increasing not just his burden of duty but also the sheer amount of public engagements he would have to carry out in Harry's absence.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles labeled wealthiest One Direction member

Harry Styles labeled wealthiest One Direction member
Meghan Markle to access private live streaming of Prince Philip's funeral?

Meghan Markle to access private live streaming of Prince Philip's funeral?
Prince Philip's feelings for Prince Harry after Megxit revealed

Prince Philip's feelings for Prince Harry after Megxit revealed

Kris Jenner to make amends with Caitlyn Jenner?

Kris Jenner to make amends with Caitlyn Jenner?
Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez breakup drama

Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez breakup drama

Prince Philip had spark in his eye right until death, says palace insider

Prince Philip had spark in his eye right until death, says palace insider

How navy will honour Prince Philip on his funeral

How navy will honour Prince Philip on his funeral
Jenna Marbles to tie the knot with Julien Solomita

Jenna Marbles to tie the knot with Julien Solomita

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez stayed together for kids despite obvious differences

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez stayed together for kids despite obvious differences

Queen Elizabeth's grave warning: Harry, William to walk separately behind Philip's coffin

Queen Elizabeth's grave warning: Harry, William to walk separately behind Philip's coffin
Queen was at crossroads while finalising Prince Philip's funeral guest list

Queen was at crossroads while finalising Prince Philip's funeral guest list
Why Jennifer Lopez decided to call it quits with Alex Rodriguez?

Why Jennifer Lopez decided to call it quits with Alex Rodriguez?

Latest

view all