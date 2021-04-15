Buckingham Palace releases Prince Philip's funeral guest list

Thursday Apr 15, 2021
Days after Prince Philip died, Buckingham Palace has revealed the 30 guests who will be attending the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
The Queen
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall
Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
Prince Andrew
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Harry
Peter Phillips
Zara and Mike Tindall
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
Lady Sarah and Mr Daniel Chatto
The Earl of Snowdon
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester
The Duke of Kent
Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy
The Hereditary Prince of Baden
The Landgrave of Hesse
Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
Countess Mountbatten of Burma.