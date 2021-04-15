Can't connect right now! retry
Buckingham Palace releases Prince Philip's funeral guest list

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Days after Prince Philip died, Buckingham Palace has revealed the 30 guests who will be attending the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The Queen

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Andrew

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry

Peter Phillips

Zara and Mike Tindall

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Lady Sarah and Mr Daniel Chatto

The Earl of Snowdon

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy

The Hereditary Prince of Baden

The Landgrave of Hesse

Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

