entertainment
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spotted getting cozy at London pub

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Harry Styles and his rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde were reportedly spotted enjoying a ‘cosy’ pub date in West London.

The singer/actor and his new love interest Olivia stunned everyone with their appearance at a pub during a night out, looking completely smitten while enjoying the easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK.

The couple reportedly looked very cosy on an intimate table for two away from other diners. They were grinning like Cheshire cats at each other all night, according to report.

'They looked completely smitten', an eyewitness told a media outlet, adding: 'They were very polite and waved to the team before heading out the door.'

Their latest romantic outing comes two months after Harry and Olivia reportedly jetted from America to the UK as they wrapped on new film 'Don’t Worry Darling', which stars the Golden singer.

Olivia is directing and starring in the upcoming movie, while Harry plays the film’s male lead Jack, alongside Florence Pugh, who stars as Alice.

