Friday Apr 16 2021
Pak vs SA: Babar Azam's men eye T20I series win against Proteas today

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Janneman Malan during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan. Photo: AFP 

Pakistan will be hoping to win the final T20I against South Africa today as the two teams clash for the high stakes game at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

The home team, South Africa, will be hoping to limit Pakistan and end their final game of the summer with a win and series draw.

In the last game, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and batsman Mohammad Rizwan sailed the Men in Green to victory.

Read more: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan help Pakistan thrash South Africa in 3rd T20I

Although South Africa set a massive 204-run target, Pakistan easily chased it with nine wickets to spare and took a lead of 2-1 in the four-match series.

Babar Azam hit 122 runs, comprising a whopping 15 fours and four sixes, while Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

South Africa will be hoping that in today’s game their fielding will rise to the occasion as they let the visitors off easily in the third T20I.

Squads

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood

