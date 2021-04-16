Coronavirus: NCOC allows two more medical centres in Karachi to vaccinate people

People await their turn to be vaccinated at the South City Hospital. Photo: File

NCOC allows Indus Hospital, Tabba Heart Institute to vaccinate people

Total number of vaccination centres in private sector in Karachi rises to 6.

South City Hospital, Tabba Heart Institute, Ziauddin Hospital, OMI, Hashmanis and the Indus Hospital are allowed to vaccinate people in the city

KARACHI: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday allowed two more medical centres in the city to administer coronavirus vaccines to the masses.

Sources told Geo News the NCOC has allowed the Indus Hospital and the Tabba Heart Institute to vaccinate those who qualify to be administered the coronavirus vaccine jab.

There are now six vaccination centres in total in Karachi.



In Karachi, Ziauddin Hospital, the South City Hospital, OMI, Hashmanis Hospital, the Indus Hospital and the Tabba Heart Institute are providing the coronavirus vaccines to people.