Coronavirus: NCOC allows two more medical centres in Karachi to vaccinate people

Friday Apr 16, 2021
KARACHI: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday allowed two more medical centres in the city to administer coronavirus vaccines to the masses.
Sources told Geo News the NCOC has allowed the Indus Hospital and the Tabba Heart Institute to vaccinate those who qualify to be administered the coronavirus vaccine jab.
There are now six vaccination centres in total in Karachi.
In Karachi, Ziauddin Hospital, the South City Hospital, OMI, Hashmanis Hospital, the Indus Hospital and the Tabba Heart Institute are providing the coronavirus vaccines to people.