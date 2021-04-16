Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Kartik Aaryan bids ‘Dostana 2’ farewell over ‘creative differences: report

Indian actor Kartik Aaryan has officially decided to part ways with Indian production house Dharma Productions and has reportedly forfitted his place on the Dostana 2 due to “creative differences”.

The news was announced by a source close to the production house and according to Koimoi the source was quoted saying, “Kartik has been associated with Dostana 2 over the last 1 and a half year. The film went on floors and the team already shot for 20 days.”

“But creative differences between Karan and him wouldn’t end owing to all the confusion regarding dates. After all the drama, they came to a mutual yet bitter decision of ending the collaboration.” 

