Showbiz
Friday Apr 16 2021
Esra Bilgic looks stunning in latest photo with 'Ramo' co-star Murat Yıldırım

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in latest photo with ‘Ramo’ co-star Murat Yıldırım

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who is best known for her role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a sweet photo with her Ramo co-star Murat Yıldırım.

Esra took to Instagram and posted the picture from the last day of the sets of Ramo as the drama’s last episode goes on air.

She posted the adorable picture and extended gratitude to Murat Yıldırım for his support.

Esra said, “My dear partner @mrtyldrm with the last day of the set. Thank you very much for your support.”

Murat also posted the same photo on his Instagram and said “Last day ... Thanks for making it more enjoyable to watch Ramo every time with your acting @esbilgic.”

Esra and Murat essay lead role in romantic crime drama Ramo.

