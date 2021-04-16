Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Prince William, Harry bashed for being the Biblical 'Cain and Abel'

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has recently been dubbed similar to the Biblical ‘Cain and Abel’ and the expert is livid.

This claim was brought forward by Princess Diana’s biographer and according to Express he claimed, "This isn't the first time there's been a Cain and Abel relationship inside the Royal Family.”

“Elizabeth and Margaret were sort of the salt and pepper of the royals in their day. They were a unique double act and the comparisons with William and Harry are many and obvious.”

"The Queen is a very similar character to William, cautious, even-handed, and calm, Margaret and Harry are a couple who kick over the traitors. Margaret used to say, 'disobedience is my job,

