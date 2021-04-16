Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Shakira wins in two categories at Latin American Music Awards

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Shakira wins in two categories at Latin American Music Awards

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira was the winner in two categories at Latin American Music Awards.

The ceremony took place on Thursday night at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida and was hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes.

The Waka Waka singer was the winner in two categories - Favorite pop artist and Favorite pop song (for Me Gusta with Anuel AA)

Shakira took to Instagram and confirmed the triumph.

She wrote, “Shak was a winner in two categories at last night's Latin American Music Awards! ShakHQ

- Favorite pop artist

- Favorite pop song (for Me Gusta with @anuel)”.

Shakira has won 326 awards from 717 nominations including three Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards, making her the most awarded Latin artist of all time.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip was first royal couple to celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip was first royal couple to celebrate platinum wedding anniversary
Royal family to not include readings and eulogy at Prince Philip's funeral

Royal family to not include readings and eulogy at Prince Philip's funeral
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler opens up about shooting in Georgia

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler opens up about shooting in Georgia

Prince Philip's ultimate wish for funeral procession revealed

Prince Philip's ultimate wish for funeral procession revealed

Britney Spears addresses concerns about her mental wellbeing

Britney Spears addresses concerns about her mental wellbeing
‘The Crown’ star Tobias Menzies on how he tackled Philip’s racist past on the show

‘The Crown’ star Tobias Menzies on how he tackled Philip’s racist past on the show
Prince Harry to end quarantine by meeting Queen privately ahead of Philip's funeral

Prince Harry to end quarantine by meeting Queen privately ahead of Philip's funeral
‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s epic love story won’t have a happy ending’

‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s epic love story won’t have a happy ending’

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘putting aside differences’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘putting aside differences’ for Queen Elizabeth

Who will be Queen Elizabeth's companion on her way to Prince Philip's funeral?

Who will be Queen Elizabeth's companion on her way to Prince Philip's funeral?

Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist after divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist after divorce with Kim Kardashian
Jeffree Star says he is in ‘excruciating pain’ as he updates fans after car accident

Jeffree Star says he is in ‘excruciating pain’ as he updates fans after car accident

Latest

view all