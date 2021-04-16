Shakira wins in two categories at Latin American Music Awards

Friday Apr 16, 2021
Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira was the winner in two categories at Latin American Music Awards.
The ceremony took place on Thursday night at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida and was hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes.
The Waka Waka singer was the winner in two categories - Favorite pop artist and Favorite pop song (for Me Gusta with Anuel AA)
Shakira took to Instagram and confirmed the triumph.
She wrote, “Shak was a winner in two categories at last night's Latin American Music Awards! ShakHQ
- Favorite pop artist
- Favorite pop song (for Me Gusta with @anuel)”.
Shakira has won 326 awards from 717 nominations including three Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards, making her the most awarded Latin artist of all time.