Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Andrew dubbed ‘a Kardashian’ over funeral uniform fiasco

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Prince Andrew and Harry have come under fire for their decision to act more like the Kardashians than royals amid Prince Philip’s funeral procession uniform fiasco.

This claim was brought forward by Polly Hudson in her piece for The Daily Mirror and she was quoted saying, “Squabbling over who wears what to a funeral is more what you’d expect from the Kardashians rather than the Windsors. And yet, here one is.”

“Meanwhile, stage left, Prince Harry – who had to give up his honorary military titles post Megxit – reportedly let it be known that he still wanted to wear the Blues and Royals dress uniform to the funeral.”

“He was last seen in this on his wedding day, proving that he’s learnt nothing about the fashion faux pas of outfit repeating from his stylish wife, but let’s not focus on that now.”

“If Harry was banned from wearing this, because he technically no longer had the right to, he would be the only senior royal not in uniform. He would stand out like an even sorer thumb than he’s going to anyway.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip was first royal couple to celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip was first royal couple to celebrate platinum wedding anniversary
Royal family to not include readings and eulogy at Prince Philip's funeral

Royal family to not include readings and eulogy at Prince Philip's funeral
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler opens up about shooting in Georgia

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler opens up about shooting in Georgia

Prince Philip's ultimate wish for funeral procession revealed

Prince Philip's ultimate wish for funeral procession revealed

Britney Spears addresses concerns about her mental wellbeing

Britney Spears addresses concerns about her mental wellbeing
‘The Crown’ star Tobias Menzies on how he tackled Philip’s racist past on the show

‘The Crown’ star Tobias Menzies on how he tackled Philip’s racist past on the show
Prince Harry to end quarantine by meeting Queen privately ahead of Philip's funeral

Prince Harry to end quarantine by meeting Queen privately ahead of Philip's funeral
‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s epic love story won’t have a happy ending’

‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s epic love story won’t have a happy ending’

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘putting aside differences’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘putting aside differences’ for Queen Elizabeth

Who will be Queen Elizabeth's companion on her way to Prince Philip's funeral?

Who will be Queen Elizabeth's companion on her way to Prince Philip's funeral?

Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist after divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist after divorce with Kim Kardashian
Jeffree Star says he is in ‘excruciating pain’ as he updates fans after car accident

Jeffree Star says he is in ‘excruciating pain’ as he updates fans after car accident

Latest

view all