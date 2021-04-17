Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 17 2021
Dharma Productions unveils statement over Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dostana 2’ row

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions has officially announced its stance amid Kartik Aaryan’s Dostana 2 exit over on social media.

The news was announced via a written statement on Instagram and read, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence — we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

For those unversed with the current developments, it has recently been revealed that Kartik’s recasting already cost the production house 20 crore and in light of the public scandal, they have also decided to cut all ties with the actor for the foreseeable future.

