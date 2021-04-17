Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Shibli Faraz, Shaukat Tarin sworn in as federal ministers by President Arif Alvi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

President Arif Alvi (R) administering the oath to newly appointed federal ministers, Shaukat Tarin (L) and Shibli Faraz (C) at an oath-taking ceremony, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, on April 17, 2021. — PID

After the latest shake up in the federal cabinet announced by the government a day earlier, Shibli Faraz and Shaukat Tarin were sworn in as federal ministers by President Arif Alvi in a small ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Saturday.

Shibli Faraz will take up the mantle of Minister for Science and Technology, whereas Shaukat Tarin will henceforth be Minister for Finance.

Changes in Ministry of Finance

Tarin has replaced federal minister Hammad Azhar to become the fourth person to be handed the portfolio of Minister for Finance. Azhar was removed from the position less than a month after his appointment.

Prior to Azhar, Asad Umar and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh were appointed as finance ministers.

Read more: Changes in govt officials' portfolios: when and where did they happen?

Changes in Ministry of Science and Technology

Faraz has replaced federal minister Fawad Chaudhry as Minister for Science and Technology, after Chaudhry was re-appointed as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Before Chaudhry, Azam Khan Swati held the portfolio but resigned to "uphold his moral responsibility" amid a probe into charges of misuse of authority, misconduct and encroachment against him.


More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single day death toll in 2021

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single day death toll in 2021
Punjab to increase smart lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Punjab to increase smart lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge
Banned party TLP's chief Saad Rizvi placed on fourth schedule, assets frozen

Banned party TLP's chief Saad Rizvi placed on fourth schedule, assets frozen
In UAE visit, FM Qureshi highlights Pakistan's success in attracting foreign businesses

In UAE visit, FM Qureshi highlights Pakistan's success in attracting foreign businesses
PTI lawmakers propose quitting assemblies over 'injustices' meted out to Jahangir Tareen

PTI lawmakers propose quitting assemblies over 'injustices' meted out to Jahangir Tareen
Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Karachi for NA-249 by-election campaign

Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Karachi for NA-249 by-election campaign
French nationals in Pakistan decide to stay put, despite embassy call to leave

French nationals in Pakistan decide to stay put, despite embassy call to leave
What did Shaukat Tarin say about Pakistan's economy before becoming finance minister?

What did Shaukat Tarin say about Pakistan's economy before becoming finance minister?
One aide, two advisers to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resign

One aide, two advisers to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resign
Punjab education minister details resumption plan for classes 9-12

Punjab education minister details resumption plan for classes 9-12
PML-N's Rana Sanaullah to be booked under anti-terrorism laws: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N's Rana Sanaullah to be booked under anti-terrorism laws: Fawad Chaudhry
Have taken action against TLP because it challenged writ of state: PM Imran Khan

Have taken action against TLP because it challenged writ of state: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all