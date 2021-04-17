Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 17 2021
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first baby?

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir has left his millions of fans speculating he and his wife actress Sarah Khan are expecting their first baby.

The Akhiyan singer turned to Instagram and shared an illustration of mother and father with a sweet and cryptic note.

He captioned it “This is the beauty of a relationship! SubhanAllah.”

The endearing post has left the fans speculating the couple is expecting their first baby.

Sarah and Falak got married in July 2020 and the celebrity couple was vacationing in Turkey merely days ago.

