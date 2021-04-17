Watch: The Royal Family live streams Prince Philip’s funeral

The royal family has decided to live stream the funeral service of Prince Philip, currently underway, for royal fans around the globe.



The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest today (Saturday) in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The news was announced via the palace’s official Twitter page that contained a link to a live YouTube stream.

“The Procession and Funeral Service will be available to watch in the UK and around the world via the Royal Family’s YouTube Channel. It will also be broadcast on BBC One.”



Check it out below:

For those unversed, this decision has been taken keeping in mind COVID-19 guidelines, as well as to bring all continents together for a great war hero who dedicated his life to the British royal family.



As the funeral officially started, Queen Elizabeth, dressed in mourning black and a black face mask, sat inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, as the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin arrived on a bespoke Land Rover which he designed himself.



A military gun was fired to signal the start of the solemn tribute, which was observed in shops, railway stations and at sporting events across the country.

The ceremony with just 30 mourners took place entirely behind the castle's stately walls, with the public urged to stay away because of the pandemic.