Saturday Apr 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William seen talking after Prince Philip's funeral

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Prince Harry and Kate  Middleton were pictured sharing a heartfelt exchange after the funeral of Prince Philip.

They were latter joined by Prince William before the members of the royal family walked back to the castle.

Prince Harry was also seen chatting to his elder brother William after the funeral prayers of their grandfather.

It was Harry's first public appearance with Kate and William since he and his wife Meghan Markle settled in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

