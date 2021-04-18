Demi Lovato gets short hair to feel liberated: Watch

American singer and actress has strange ways to protest gender and sexuality norms in the Christian South as the Heart Attack hitmaker cut her hair short for the purpose.



With her hair cut short, the 28-year-old singer said she feels liberated. “I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the South. And when I cut my hair, I felt so liberated because I wasn’t subscribing to an ideal or a belief placed upon me to be something that I’m not,” the actress told Drew Barrymore while appearing her show “The Drew Barrymore Show."

“My parents, they did the best that they could. There’s no manual on how to raise a child star, and when the child star retorts back after the parent says, ‘You’re grounded for sneaking out at three in the morning, whatever.’ I retorted with: ‘Well, I pay the bills. What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do to keep me grounded?’ It was challenging."

At a very early age of mere eight while she was working on “Barney and Friends" when she started believing she should lead an adult existence.

“The adults leave work and they go and have a drink; the kids, what do we (do)? So it was this weird thing to think about, especially then when you become a teenager in Hollywood and your adult peers are going to a bar after work or whatever and you’re 17 thinking, ‘Well, what do I get to do to play?'” she said.

“I had this mentality of ‘if you’re gonna work me like an adult, I get to party like one,’ but the reality was adults weren’t partying like I was.”

Watch what she has to say on cutting her hair while talking to Drew Barrymore on the Drew Barrymore Show:



