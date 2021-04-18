Why Prince William, Prince Harry didn’t walk together during Philip’s funeral

As Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday, Prince William and Prince Harry finally set aside their differences to unite in grief.



Many noticed that as the Duke of Edinburgh’s children and grandchildren walked behind the Rover carrying his coffin, the two brothers weren’t standing together but had their cousin Mark Phillip between them.

Some may have assumed that this was because of their longstanding rift, but the real reason they stood apart was entirely different.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Buckingham Palace said that the arrangement was made the Queen on ‘practical’ grounds instead of to snub someone.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral, and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke,” the Palace told the portal.