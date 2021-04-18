Rapper Black Rob breathes his last at 51

Rapper Black Rob, who shot to fame with his 2000-released single, Woah, has died at the age of 51.

The tragic demise of the Harlem rapper, born as Robert Ross, was confirmed by his former label mate Mark Curry who turned to Instagram on Saturday with a touching tribute for him.

"Rob passed away about an hour ago,” said a tearful Curry in the video. "I don’t know where to begin, but I thank everybody for the donations. We’ve lost a lot [of] legends and we can’t afford to lose anymore,” he added.

Earlier, Curry had started a GoFundMe page for Ross to help him "find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times."

The crowd-funding campaign was launched following concerns about the rapper who had spoken about the late DMX from the hospital last week in video messages that detailed his own financial and health-related struggles as well.

"I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes. I don’t know what to tell you… I don’t have no house to live in," said Ross.