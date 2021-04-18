Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 18 2021
Prince Charles to confront Prince Harry today about bombshell claims against him

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

After Prince Harry and Prince William seemingly buried the hatched, Prince Charles is now said to talk to his estranged son.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales plans to confront the Duke of Sussex privately during their “walk around Windsor” where they will discuss the allegations he and wife Meghan Markle placed against the Firm and spoke of their strained ties with the royals, including Charles.

A source told MailOnline that before Harry heads back to the United States to his wife and son Archie, Charles will have a conversation with him.

"There has been talk that Charles will walk around Windsor with Harry to look at some of the tributes and spend some time together,” the source told the outlet. 

In his chat with Oprah Winfrey, Harry had admitted that his father had “hurt” him by failing to condemn the racist abuse Meghan had to go through during her time within the royal family.

