entertainment
Sunday Apr 18 2021
James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' slated to have world's largest premier

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

The highly anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die will reportedly have the world’s largest premier when it will be released in September.

According to The Mirror, the film producers and MGM have allocated £10 million for the UK event.

It is reported that the premier may take place in a large stadium in London like the Wembley Arena.

The blockbuster was slated for an April 2020 release but due to the Covid-19 pandemic its premiere was pushed back multiple times.

A source speaking to the publication claimed: "They think they can pull off the biggest in-person premiere of the post-pandemic era, and have already put aside a whopping £10million for an event in England that will signal the return of these kinds of flashy movie launches that everybody’s been missing for the last year."

"They are looking at the biggest venues in London, starting with Wembley and going down from there, and have enquired about the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a US premiere."

"MGM and the Bond team have never liked the idea of launching this movie without a red carpet event, which is one of the many reasons they’ve rolled with all the delays."

