Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘counting his lucky stars’ Kate Middleton didn’t isolate him at the funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

An expert recently highlighted Prince Harry’s “good fortune” at Prince Philip’s funeral given that Kate Middleton refused to isolate him.

This claim was brought forward by Tom Bower and in his piece for The Sun he claimed, “To his good fortune, William and Kate did not isolate him despite the trashing he meted out on his family on US TV just six weeks ago.”

“Only the coming days will reveal whether Harry is prepared to show honest remorse. Undoubtedly, the sight of the Queen’s suffering during an emotional service for their beloved grandfather will have drawn the brothers and Kate together in the minutes after a draining spectacle.”

In her concluding note he added, “Realists will judge that his refusal so far to utter any public apology cannot be disguised by a short walk up the hill.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and William had a brief chat after Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry and William had a brief chat after Prince Philip's funeral
Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne

Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne
Victoria Beckham was set to marry a local electrician before falling in love with David

Victoria Beckham was set to marry a local electrician before falling in love with David
Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday

Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday
Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'

Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'
Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'
Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’

Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’
Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report
The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare

The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare
Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana

Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana
Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Latest

view all