Prince Harry ‘counting his lucky stars’ Kate Middleton didn’t isolate him at the funeral

An expert recently highlighted Prince Harry’s “good fortune” at Prince Philip’s funeral given that Kate Middleton refused to isolate him.



This claim was brought forward by Tom Bower and in his piece for The Sun he claimed, “To his good fortune, William and Kate did not isolate him despite the trashing he meted out on his family on US TV just six weeks ago.”

“Only the coming days will reveal whether Harry is prepared to show honest remorse. Undoubtedly, the sight of the Queen’s suffering during an emotional service for their beloved grandfather will have drawn the brothers and Kate together in the minutes after a draining spectacle.”

In her concluding note he added, “Realists will judge that his refusal so far to utter any public apology cannot be disguised by a short walk up the hill.”