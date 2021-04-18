Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sonu Sood addresses covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I need to be out there’

Sonu Sood recently sat down to address his covid-19 diagnosis and as well as the impact it has had on his outreach work.

The actor got candid with the Times of India and was quoted saying, "I am not going out but I have got time to do more social work from home on phone. I will always strive for the happiness of the people.”

“Wherever I went, there were several people waiting to meet me; I couldn't avoid interacting with them. Of course, I have always worn a mask but this disease has no answers; it's happening to many of those who have been very careful.”

