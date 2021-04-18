Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 18 2021
Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star recently delivered yet another update regarding his health following major Wyoming car crash.

The beauty guru addressed the current state of his health in an Instagram Story and was quoted saying, "I leave the hospital today, I have to wear this crazy brace for a few months.”

"And my back is really broke. My vertebrae, three of them are not attached right now. And I am in the most excruciating pain ever. This is going to keep my spine from healing wrong, and hopefully heal very straight.”

