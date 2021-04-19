Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Man taken into custody for trespassing into Taylor Swift’s New York property

A man was taken into custody on Saturday night for breaking into Taylor Swift’s apartment in Tribeca, late night.

A rep of New York Police Department was cited by Page Six, saying, the individual named Hanks Johnson, 52, was taken into custody without incident from Swift’s Franklin St. property right before 11pm when he was trying to break into the Tribeca apartment.

The cops had an open warrant out on the suspect at the time of arrest as he had missed a court date on April 6 regarding an earlier incident that occurred in October 2019.

Swift has invested $47.7million in properties in the neighbourhood as she owns three apartments in the 10-unit building and is also in possession of the $17million townhouse next to it. 

