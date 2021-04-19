Pak vs Zim: After testing COVID-19 negative, green shirts to start practice from today

‘This is perhaps one of the easiest Pakistani teams to manage in a long time. Photo:AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan national team will begin training for their T20I series against Zimbabwe on Monday (today) afternoon after testing negative for the coronavirus, a team official said.

The coronavirus tests were conducted on cricketers at their arrival in South Africa where the team continuously stayed in the ‘Bubble’.

All squad members of the Pakistan team tested negative at their arrival in Harare (Zimbabwe).



According to a news report published in The News on Monday, the team members that were in South Africa reached Harare from Johannesburg through a chartered flight.

“All test results that were conducted on the visiting team on arrival on Saturday in Harare have returned negative. The test results were released on Sunday,” said an official accompanying the team.



Team members rested the complete day on Sunday gearing up for the first day of training on Monday at Harare Sports Club which is just 15 minutes drive from the hotel where the team members are staying.

“The hotel is the same where the team stayed last time Pakistan toured Zimbabwe. The surroundings are almost the same which were there in South Africa,” the official said.

The second game will be played on 23rd and the third on the 25th. The first of the two Tests will be played from April 29.

Pakistan won the ODI series against South Africa 2-1 and T20I series 3-1.