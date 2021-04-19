Can't connect right now! retry
Harry and William walked together to refute claims of their rift

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift has been making headlines since the past year.

And as the two brothers finally reunited at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, the world saw a much-needed moment of reconciliation between them, sparking talk around their broken ties finally getting healed.

A palace insider spoke to The Telegraph on Sunday and revealed that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex decided to walk together after the funeral to indirectly stop the rumours about them not being on talking terms from escalating further.

The insider claimed that William and Harry were conscious of the “optics” of keeping distance between each other and knew that it was important that they stay united during the time of grief for the royal family.

Moreover, a source shared that Kate Middleton was also “hopeful of a resolution” between the brothers during Harry’s brief stay in UK as she acted as a peacemaker between them after the procession, breaking the ice with her estranged brother-in-law.

