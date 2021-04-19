Kane Williamson, David Warner fast with Rashid Khan, other IPL teammates

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner speaks to Kane Williamson. Photo: File

Renowned batsmen Kane Williamson and David Warner recently kept a fast with their Indian Premier League (IPL) teammates, according to a video by Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

Khan shared the video on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen interacting with Williamson and Warner at what seems to be a restaurant where the cricketers may have gathered to break their fast.

"David, how is your fasting today?" asks Khan from Warner in the video.

"Good, but I am very thirsty and very hungry today," responds Warner. "My mouth is so dry," he adds before laughing.

Turning the camera towards Williamson, Khan asks the New Zealand batsman how he is feeling.

"Very good, thanks," says Williamson, flashing a thumbs-up sign.

"These two legends are having a fast today. It is a pleasure to have them at the table," says Khan.

A screengrab of Rashid Khan's Instagram post.

On his Instagram video, Khan captioned the post by writing: "Aftari. These two legends were fasting with us today".

Williamson is currently playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is captained by Warner. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Khaleel Ahmed, as well as Khan, are also members of the same team.