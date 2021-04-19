Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

Prince Charles and William to decide what each working royal will do after Prince Philip's tragic demise

Prince Charles and William are all set to lead a decisive summit for the future of the monarchy, however, sans Harry.



Following the tragic demise of Prince Philip, the summit will decide what each working royal will do going forward, according to whatever Charles and William decide.

As per sources cited by Telegraph, the personal and official duties of Philip (that have been left vacant with his death) cannot be taken on by other royals separately as they are too closely linked.

However, the Duke of Edinburgh's hundreds of patronages, and with Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties, the Firm will need to relegate these duties to other members.

Currently around 15 members of the royal family take part in more than 3,000 duties per year.

One source told the newspaper, "The question is whether you start off by deciding how many patronages and engagements there should be, and then work out how many people are needed to achieve them, or whether you decide how many people there should be, which will dictate how many engagements and patronages they can take on."

Meanwhile, Charles is said to headline most of the upcoming discussions as any decisions will have repercussions on his reign next. On the other hand, William is understood to favour a more targeted approach so greater emphasis can be put on fewer duties.