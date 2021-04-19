Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments spent 'reconciling' William, Harry

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Prince Philip reportedly spent his final moments trying to ‘help’ Prince Harry and William reconcile with ‘no-nonsense' tactics.

This claim was brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie and he told listeners, "I think we've seen the brothers on such different paths for such a long time. But the day was a day where those two paths crossed.”

"They were two brothers that simply were grieving the loss of their grandfather. A grandfather who had really been the pillar of the family at many times."

"Including the very dark days following the death of Princess Diana. He was the one that really supported Harry and William up in Scotland, keeping them preoccupied.”

"He did everything he could as a grandfather to help his grandchildren. Of course he's a man himself who had experienced that separation from a mother."

He concluded by saying, "His own mother was committed to an asylum for three years when he was just 10 years old. So I think he's always done his bit to look out for William and Harry. We've heard a lot about his no-nonsense attitude, especially when it comes to matters of the family."

