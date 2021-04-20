Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Charles was 'very hurt' with Prince Harry's decision to appear in a tell-all while Philip battled with his health

Prince Harry, who admitted to having strained ties with his father Prince Charles in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, wrote a 'deeply personal' letter before his return to the UK ahead of Prince Philip's funeral.

This was because Charles was 'very hurt' with his decision to appear in a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, while Prince Philip battled with his health at the hospital. 

As a result, sources close to the Duke of Sussex told how he has been “forced to write letters” to his father due to a "complete communication breakdown."

“Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone," a royal insider revealed. "He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven’t exactly ironed out the way he had hoped. 

"There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person’s mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral. 

“The feeling inside the camp was that it wasn’t the time nor the place to go over things, especially at such an emotional time for everybody involved," the source added. 

In his correspondence, Harry "outlined his reasons for leaving" the royal family while promising to "respect the institution," as revealed by palace sources.

