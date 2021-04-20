Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs Zim: T20I series schedule, venue, match timings in Pakistan

Babar Azam plays a shot as Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Brendon Taylor looks on. Photo: Files

  • The series that begins tomorrow will make Pakistan the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in post-COVID-19 era.
  • The team had arrived in Harare from Johannesburg on April 17 after the end of their successful series against South Africa. 
  • The team as soon as it arrived was quarantined and was made to undergo coronavirus testing for which they tested negative. 

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in a three match T20I series starting Wednesday.

The series that will begin from tomorrow will make Pakistan the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-COVID-19 era.

The team had arrived in Harare from Johannesburg on April 17 after the end of their successful series against South Africa. 

Read more: Pakistan cricket team to test youngsters in Zimbabwe series, say sources

The matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club located in the capital of Zimbabwe.

The matches will begin at 2:30pm and will be broadcast live on Geo Sports. 

The schedule of the T20I series is as follows:

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

Head to head

Pakistan enjoy a 100% win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is with victories in all 14 matches. Pakistan have won 10 of the 17 Tests against Zimbabwe with four ending in draw and three in wins for Zimbabwe.

Squad 

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

