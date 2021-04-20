Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut blasted for ‘romanticizing’ the COVID-19 pandemic

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Twitter users gave an earful to Kangana Ranaut for casually saying human lives are of no value.

Bollywood's most controversial star, Kangana Ranaut has ruffled some feathers once again after she said that the entire COVID-19 crisis has come a positive side to it.

Turning to her Twitter, the Queen actor called COVID-19 a ‘self-made’ virus and added that the pandemic was healing the planet despite humans dying.

"Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else," wrote Kangana.

"Let’s be gentle to her 1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year 2) stop breeding like rabbits 3) avoid single used plastic 4)Don’t waste food 5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you," she added.

However, some users weren’t onboard with her idea as they gave an earful to her for casually saying human lives are of no value.

"Yes. Please casually say that the virus might be killing humans like it's nothing to people who lost their family members due to it. It's easy to preach about healing when you are not losing your livelihood due to it," one user wrote.

"Romanticizing the pandemic which has destroyed thousands of families in the country Where does kangana draw the line?” another wrote.

“Dear Kangana. Please wake up from slumber. It's April 2021 not 2020 where 'earth is healing' sounds good when people are struggling to live," a third chimed in.

