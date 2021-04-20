Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor sends love to mother Babita Shivdasani on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor celebrated her mother Babita Shivdasani’s birthday with a touching post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-video sharing site, the Good Newwz star shared an adorable photo of herself and her sister Karisma Kapoor along with their mother in a loving pose.

She also shared a gorgeous black and white photo of her mom from her acting days, looking like a dream.

“Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever... that’s what mothers are for...” she captioned the sweet post.

Take a look:



More From Bollywood:

Hansal Mehta claps back at troll after his tweet on Pakistan ruffles feathers

Hansal Mehta claps back at troll after his tweet on Pakistan ruffles feathers
Kangana Ranaut blasted for ‘romanticizing’ the COVID-19 pandemic

Kangana Ranaut blasted for ‘romanticizing’ the COVID-19 pandemic

Ranveer Singh opens up on how he made his Bollywood dreams come true

Ranveer Singh opens up on how he made his Bollywood dreams come true
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor slammed for flying to Maldives while pandemic rages on

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor slammed for flying to Maldives while pandemic rages on
Ranbir Kapoor to team up with Rajkumar Hirani once again

Ranbir Kapoor to team up with Rajkumar Hirani once again
Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she feels about getting compared to Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she feels about getting compared to Sridevi
Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media

Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media
Sonu Sood addresses covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I need to be out there’

Sonu Sood addresses covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I need to be out there’
Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to 'put life into focus'

Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to 'put life into focus'
Abhishek Bachchan addresses his middle-class upbringing

Abhishek Bachchan addresses his middle-class upbringing
Arjun Rampal is the latest Bollywood star to contract COVID-19

Arjun Rampal is the latest Bollywood star to contract COVID-19
Parineeti Chopra opens up on finally ‘getting back in the game’ as an actor

Parineeti Chopra opens up on finally ‘getting back in the game’ as an actor

Latest

view all