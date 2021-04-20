Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

With Prince Philip’s passing, memories of the late Duke of Edinburgh are surfacing with the latest being his favourite dessert.

Former Palace chef Darren McGrady took to YouTube to share about Prince Philip’s dearly loved pudding.

He shared that the Duke would get “so excited” over Crepe Islandaise or Icelandic pancakes.

“He was so excited that he'd got this recipe for the royal chefs to prepare," he said. 

“He used to request it for a lot of his dinner parties.

“It's basically just jam and cream mixed together in a pancake, but it's simple, it's plain, he really enjoyed it."

The former chef revealed that Prince Philip’s trip to Iceland saw him ask for the recipe.

He added that the jam used in the recipe was sourced from plums grown in Balmoral.

“He (Philip) had these plums that he grew at Balmoral that were amazing.

“Often you'd see him stood there picking these gorgeous Victoria plums.

"The Victoria plums in the Balmoral gardens make the best plums – I know it was one of the Duke's favourites."

More From Entertainment:

Riz Ahmed's 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture

Riz Ahmed's 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture
Dua Lipa shares a throwback picture as a teenager

Dua Lipa shares a throwback picture as a teenager

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment
Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'
Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles

Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True
Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death
Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying

Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying
2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping
McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal

McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal
Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees

Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees

Latest

view all