Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Singer Demi Lovato has ended her feud with LA-based frozen yogurt shop The Bigg Chill.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram account, the Skyscraper hitmaker issued an apology to those that were offended by her claim adding that her message was “misconstrued”.

“I’m genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way. I just get really passionate.”

“When I messaged this froyo place, originally I wanted to make a point, and I wanted to call out behaviors or branding things that didn’t sit right with me," she said. 

“As someone who deals with an eating disorder and is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still to this day have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down.”

“The thing about overcoming my addictions — my drug addictions — I can walk away from that and never touch it again for the rest of my life,” she explained. “But I have to eat three times a day … I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted. And then I had a hard time the rest of the weekend, to be totally transparent.”

“I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me, my intuition said speak up about this, so I did. And I feel good about that. What I don’t feel good about is some of the way it’s been interpreted and how the message has gotten misconstrued.”

Her apology comes after she caught flak for taking a dig at The Bigg Chill saying that it was very difficult to place an order as it gave an impression of promoting "disordered eating" with its offerings.

More From Entertainment:

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment
Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'
Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles

Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True
Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death
Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying

Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying
2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping
McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal

McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal
Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees

Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees
Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert
Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the best mom' on her birthday

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the best mom' on her birthday

Latest

view all