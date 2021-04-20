Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Singer Demi Lovato has ended her feud with LA-based frozen yogurt shop The Bigg Chill.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram account, the Skyscraper hitmaker issued an apology to those that were offended by her claim adding that her message was “misconstrued”.



“I’m genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way. I just get really passionate.”

“When I messaged this froyo place, originally I wanted to make a point, and I wanted to call out behaviors or branding things that didn’t sit right with me," she said.

“As someone who deals with an eating disorder and is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still to this day have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down.”

“The thing about overcoming my addictions — my drug addictions — I can walk away from that and never touch it again for the rest of my life,” she explained. “But I have to eat three times a day … I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted. And then I had a hard time the rest of the weekend, to be totally transparent.”

“I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me, my intuition said speak up about this, so I did. And I feel good about that. What I don’t feel good about is some of the way it’s been interpreted and how the message has gotten misconstrued.”

Her apology comes after she caught flak for taking a dig at The Bigg Chill saying that it was very difficult to place an order as it gave an impression of promoting "disordered eating" with its offerings.