Priyanka Chopra says coronavirus situation in India is ‘grave’, urges fans to stay home

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has termed current coronavirus situation in India as ‘grave’ and urged her fans to stay home.



In her message on Twitter, the Sky Is Pink actress said, “The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary... the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point.”

She further said, “Please stay home...I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers.”

“Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: Stay home, Ensure everyone you know stays home, If you have to step out, wear a mask, Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly.”

“Get the vaccine when it's your turn. Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," Priyanka concluded.