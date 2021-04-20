Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Anil Kapoor gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and shared it with the fans on social media.

The Malang actor took to Instagram and shared his adorable photo getting the jab.

He wrote in the caption, “Done With The Second Dose. #stayhomestaysafe #vaccinated.”

Commenting on the post, Anil’s son Harsh Varrdhan asked his father, ''How? For below 45 years of age you can only get shot post the first of may''.

To which Anil replied, ''If they hadn't seen my date of birth on my Aadhar card, they probably would have asked me to come back after the 1st of May''.

