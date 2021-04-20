Umar Akmal looking for TikTok followers

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal. — Instagram/u_akmal

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal on Tuesday appealed to his fans to follow him on TikTok — in what seems to be his way of spending time after being banned from playing cricket.



"Follow my TikTok account U.akmal96," the cricketer said in an Instagram post, with Punjabi music playing in the background.

In February, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) reduced Umar Akmal's ban to 12 months, which he has been serving since his suspension in February 2020.



In April 2020, the PCB had banned Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

Akmal had landed in hot water after he revealed in an interview that he was offered $200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches. He had also claimed that he was offered money to skip matches against India.



“I was once offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries. I was also offered to skip matches against India,” he had said in the interview.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20I matches, with a total of 1,003 runs in the Test format, 3,194 runs in ODIs, and 1,690 runs in T20Is.