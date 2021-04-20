Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Gigi Hadid shares cute photos of daughter Khai as baby turns seven months old

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

US supermodel Gigi Hadid treated her millions of fans with latest sweet photos of daughter Khai, who turns seven months old this week.

Gigi, 25 took to Instagram and shared two pictures of Khai, lounging on a blanket wearing swimsuit and black boots.

The supermodel captioned the snaps, “Can’t believe my baby is 7 months this week”.

Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first baby in September 2020.

Earlier, Gigi shared a series of photos also featuring Khai from her Pennsylvania family farm.

The couple are yet to share a photo of Khai's face.

