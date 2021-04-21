Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle united in helping William and Harry heal rift

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

While Kate Middleton is known to have played peacemaker for her Prince William and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seems to have done the same from miles away.

According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex both wanted their husbands to put aside their differences before the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip.

A royal source spoke to New magazine and said: "All eyes will be on the brothers when they see each other for the first time. No doubt it will be a big moment for them both, but they will likely put all differences to one side for the sake of their grandfather.”

"Kate has been instrumental in playing peacemaker with them and as Harry landed in the UK, was keen for them to speak and meet beforehand. She's always had a close bond with Harry and would love a resolution,” added the source.

"Meghan wants the feud to be healed too. Especially with another baby on the way. They both want what's best for the families and both tried to play peacemaker at the start of the tension,” they added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce from Kanye West

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims
Meghan Markle reached out to me after miscarriage, says Chrissy Teigen

Meghan Markle reached out to me after miscarriage, says Chrissy Teigen

Angelina Jolie opens up on divorce from Brad Pitt and how it affected her work

Angelina Jolie opens up on divorce from Brad Pitt and how it affected her work
Meghan will face dilemma that Prince Harry is ‘split in two’, says Diana’s butler

Meghan will face dilemma that Prince Harry is ‘split in two’, says Diana’s butler
Queen ‘united’ with Charles, William and is ‘disappointed’ by Harry, Meghan

Queen ‘united’ with Charles, William and is ‘disappointed’ by Harry, Meghan
Prince Harry felt ‘outnumbered’ as Charles, William and Kate held talks with him

Prince Harry felt ‘outnumbered’ as Charles, William and Kate held talks with him
Zac Efron ends his 10-month romance with Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron ends his 10-month romance with Vanessa Valladares
'Politics is a tough business,' George W. Bush advises Matthew McConaughey

'Politics is a tough business,' George W. Bush advises Matthew McConaughey
Prince Philip thought his grandson Harry was a 'good man'

Prince Philip thought his grandson Harry was a 'good man'
Angelina Jolie reveals hardest part of her shooting for new thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Angelina Jolie reveals hardest part of her shooting for new thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Kim Kardashian receives best divorce advice from mother Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian receives best divorce advice from mother Kris Jenner

Latest

view all