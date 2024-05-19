 

Prince William's sly dig at Prince Harry over ‘service' and dedication exposed

Prince William has seemingly hit back against Prince Harry with a mention of service and his grandmother

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Prince William's sly dig at Prince Harry over ‘service' and dedication exposed

Prince William’s most recent public engagement has seemingly contained a jibe at Prince Harry, amid mentions of service.

He weighed in on everything during the crowning speech for King Charles’ Coronation Concert which was been held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on  7 May 2023.

For his speech Prince William made a public address almost a year ago yesterday and it featured the words, “As my Grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother.”

He also added some points about service and noted, “For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service.”

“My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve,” he added at the time, before signing off.

