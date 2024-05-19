John Travolta has ‘taken a vow of celibacy' after losing wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta married Kelly Preston in 1991 and she passed away in 2020

John Travolta married Kelly Preston in 1991 and she passed away in 2020

John Travolta’s kids wish he’d get back to dating after losing their mom, Kelly Preston to cancer in 2020.

According to a source, John’s daughter Ella, 23, and son Ben, 13, are all for another romance in his life.

“Everyone wants him to be happy and fall in love again,” a source told In Touch. “Ella and Benjamin want him to start dating, but John is always making excuses. He says they have to come first.”

“It’s been almost four years since she passed and John still refuses to move on with his life,” the source added.

The Pulp Fiction star became a widower when Kelly, whom he married in 1991, lost her battle with b----- cancer at age 57.

John has also faced the death of his and Kelly’s son Jett, who died in 2009 due to a seizure.

“And his religion doesn’t seem to be the biggest priority for him anymore, either. Since Kelly’s passing, he’s just not as connected to his faith as he once was,” the source added.

The tipster went on to describe the qualities John would want in a partner. They said, “He’s not asking for much — just that she be kind, warm, gracious, funny and spontaneous. Being attractive too wouldn’t hurt!”

“Kelly wouldn’t want him to spend the rest of his life alone,” they noted. “John hasn’t been on a date since before Kelly,” the source noted. “He’s a little rusty!”

A second tipster said, "John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies."

"It's hands off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life," they shared.

The source said John Travolta can’t think of "ever falling in love again" as "he says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory. Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on.”