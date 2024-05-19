Jennifer Lopez takes charge amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly taking drastic measures to control her media image amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck.

An insider told In Touch that the singer is already “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce. Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides,” the source claimed.

The tip comes in the light of her marital issues with the Batman actor as last week a source told the outlet that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they claimed.

The rumors caught the whirlwind after Ben did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, despite her important position as co-chair of the event.

While he said that he ditched Jennifer's big night because he was busy filming The Accountant 2, the source claimed that he skipped the event because he “called it quits” on his marriage to the pop star.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider added further.