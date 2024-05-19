Meghan Markle has created doubt in the minds of the public in regards to the image of the British Royal Family, and will continue to do so, per a public figure.



Race relations activist, reality star, and attorney Phaedra Parks thinks Meghan has done right by the people of color by highlighting the issue people can often turn “a blind eye to.”

Phaedra spoke to The Mirror while attending the opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s brand-new West Hollywood location.

How Meghan Markle made Royal Family examine what they 'never thought' about

She said: “There's very strong opinions about race and there's always been. Race relations in the United States are definitely very different than the U.K. And I think when you think about the royal family and hierarchy and being born into status and class, race has definitely played a part of that because African-Americans have not been a part of being born into royalty."



“So being honest about it, I'm sure they (the Royals) never thought this discussion would be a part of their history, but the world is obviously evolving so quickly. And so now they do have a Meghan Markle and she represents a portion of the African-American community,” she continued.

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta went on note: “It was very important because I think people sometimes have a blind eye to it and people don't want to really discuss what's truly happening with race in the United States as well as abroad. And the only way we can make a change is to actually realize that there's a problem."

“So by her obviously vocalizing what was going on with the royal family and with her situation with her marriage, I think people are obviously having hard discussions. They've made some very hard decisions, but they made it because they are committed to their family and equality," she concluded.