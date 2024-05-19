Prince William has reportedly put Prince Harry to the sidelines because of the pressure on his heart.



Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Jennie Bond.

She touched on it all during one of her most recent interviews with Times Radio.

Prince William sparks fears with a feeling of pressure on his heart

During that conversation the expert noted, “William has enough pressure on his heart and his head, with his wife [Princess of Wales] and her ongoing cancer treatment, and his father [King Charles, his job and his kids that I don't think he's got any room in his soul to worry about his estranged brother...I think William has disowned Harry.”



For those unversed, this has come amid reports that Prince William has also seemingly forget that his brother ever existed, following the Nigerian tour, and its implications.